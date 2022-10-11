Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
GERMANY SAUDI ARABIA UNITED STATES

Saudi Arabian aeronautical agent Al Zeer, dropped by Boeing, revived by Rheinmetall

An allliance between the German defence industry giant and Al Zeer's MAZ has given a new lease of life to one of Riyadh's oldest aeronautical agents, despite its financial and legal woes in the US. [...] (631 words)
Issue dated 11/10/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 14/10/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 14/10/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Saudi Arabian aeronautical agent Al Zeer, dropped by Boeing, revived by Rheinmetall 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!