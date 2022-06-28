Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES RUSSIA

Armoured vehicle maker Streit symbolises Russia-UAE defence industry ties

Guerman Goutorov, head of the Ras Al Khaimah-based Streit Group, one of the world's largest armoured vehicle manufacturers, has reorientated his activities since the war in Ukraine and is counting on support from Putin's inner circle and the UAE authorities to help him break into new markets in Africa. [...] (805 words)
Issue dated 28/06/2022 Reading time 4 minutes
  Home  
  international dealmaking 
  3.  Armoured vehicle maker Streit symbolises Russia-UAE defence industry ties 

