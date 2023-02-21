Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
RUSSIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNITED STATES

Washington wants Dubai-Russia trade route to end

The United Arab Emirates has become an export hub for goods into sanctioned Russia, and the US is trying to convince Dubai customs to put a stop to it. [...] (488 words)
Issue dated 21/02/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Washington wants Dubai-Russia trade route to end 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!