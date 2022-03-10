Your account has been succesfully created.
New generation of oligarchs shift attentions to Chinese space

Kazakh businessman Shukhrat Ibragimov.
Kazakh businessman Shukhrat Ibragimov. © Shukhrat Ibragimov/LinkedIn
The economic effects of the war in Ukraine are already rippling out to Kazakhstan, but Shukhrat Ibragimov, Airbus's local partner, is already one step ahead as he pursues closer business relations with the Chinese space sector. [...] (340 words)
Issue dated 10/03/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Further reading
UNITED STATES ISRAEL TURKEY 20/12/2021

Alexander Machkevich, the financier diplomat helping Turkey reconcile with Israel 

Despite their ongoing differences, Ankara has reached out to Tel Aviv as it continues to patch up relations with its regional neighbours, helped by advocates of the reconciliation in both Turkey and Israel. These proponents of a warming of relations include Mendy Chitrik, head of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States that receives funding from Kazakh oligarch Alexander Machkevich. [...]
