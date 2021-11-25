Read this article here:
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy's representative for Central Asia, Aymeri de Montesquiou received an undeclared sum of €199,000 during a project with oligarch Patokh Chodiev, the primary mediator in Airbus Group's military equipment and satellite deal with Kazakhstan. [...]
The appointment of a new boss at state-owned Kazatomprom coincides with a speeding up of Kazakh civil nuclear ambitions. The sector has attracted foreign partners as diverse as the part-public China General Nuclear Power Corporation, Russia's state owned Rosatom and France's Framatome. [...]
Despite ENRC's legal woes caused by past activities in the DRC, which led the Kazakh mining company into a long-running legal battle with its former lawyer, secretive consultant Dmitry Vozianov has been swayed by Moscow's interest in Africa to sign up for the Russia-Africa summit. [...]
ENRC's court case against its former lawyers and the Serious Fraud Office got underway last week, putting the spotlight back on an array of consultants who have worked for the parties over the course of their 10-year battle. [...]