KAZAKHSTAN EUROPE

ENRC heir Ibragimov Jr partners with Airbus for Kazakh space project

A Franco-Kazakh aerospace joint venture, in which Airbus Defence and Space is a shareholder, has teamed up with Shukhrat Ibragimov, heir to one of Kazakhstan's most powerful oligarchs and former ENRC boss, the late Alijan Ibragimov. Now in charge of the mining and space conglomerate, Ibragimov Jr is the new rising star of state contracts in the country. [...] (433 words)
Issue dated 25/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking
Further reading

