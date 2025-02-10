00 days
China, Europe
Beijing's new spy satellite orbiting over Africa is thorn in NATO's side

The media followed the launch of the Chinese intelligence satellite TJS-14 on 23 January, but did not pay attention to its final destination. It now appears that it was positioned late last week in a geosynchronous orbit that is particularly intrusive for NATO as it is in the middle of its members' constellations, including the French Syracuse. TJS is now able to gather information on these other satellites at will. [...]

Surveillance & Interception

