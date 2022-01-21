Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA

Kremlin takes back control of Dagestan's power grid with Iran in sight

Entwined with its goal to lock in control of the small Caucasus republic, starting with the local oligarchs who have since been ousted from the power sectors, is the Kremlin's desire to create new openings towards Iran for its national energy groups Gazprom and Rosseti. [...] (602 words)
Issue dated 21/01/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
International Dealmaking

