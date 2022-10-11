Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA

Russian counter-intelligence preps for risk of revolt against draft

The Russian domestic intelligence service, the FSB, has set up a special unit to monitor anti-war sentiment in the country. An influence operation has already been deployed to Dagestan. [...] (331 words)
Issue dated 11/10/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

Further reading

