SAUDI ARABIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FRANCE

Macron dishes out Legions of Honour in the Gulf

French President Emmanuel Macron at a French Legion of Honour Ceremony at the Elysée Palace.
French President Emmanuel Macron at a French Legion of Honour Ceremony at the Elysée Palace. © Dominique Touchart/LeCourrierPicard/MaxPPP
Just weeks after the French president completed his trip to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, several members of the French business community in the region have been decorated with France's highest order of merit. [...] (832 words)
Issue dated 11/01/2022 Reading time 4 minutes
Further reading
Insiders UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNITED STATES IRAN 04/03/2019

Thomas Kaplan, the billionaire pushing Abu Dhabi's interests in the Middle East 

By turns a mining entrepreneur, art collector, and protector of endangered animal species, the Swiss-American billionaire Thomas Kaplan is becoming an ever-closer associate of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (MbZ). In early 2019, Kaplan has been showing his collection of Dutch art at the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum, only two years after Mohammed bin Zayed personally appointed him to head the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas (ALIPH). [...]
Thomas Kaplan pushes Abu Dhabi's interests in the Middle East.
Thomas Kaplan pushes Abu Dhabi's interests in the Middle East. © Michael Rubenstein/REDUX-REA

