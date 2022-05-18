Your account has been succesfully created.
OMAN

Omani Crown Prince Theyazin bin Haitham takes charge of the sultanate's economic destiny

Omani Crown Prince Theyazin bin Haitham.
Omani Crown Prince Theyazin bin Haitham. © Balkis Press/Abaca Press/Alamy banque d'images
More than two years after taking power, the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, seems to already be thinking about the highly sensitive question of his succession. His son, Theyazin bin Haitham, is little by little taking on new responsibilities, including that of managing the sultanate's key development projects. [...] (568 words)
Issue dated 18/05/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
