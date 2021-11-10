Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA INDIA

Moscow deploys military exports supremo Shugaev to sell the S550 to New Delhi

Indian Defence and Production Secretary Shri Raj Kumar with FSVTS Chief Dmitry Shugaev.
Indian Defence and Production Secretary Shri Raj Kumar with FSVTS Chief Dmitry Shugaev. © @IndEmbMoscow/Twitter
Russia has informally entrusted Dmitry Shugaev, the putative heir to Rostec chief Sergey Chemezov, with the strategic mission of selling its new anti-air defence system to the Indian Army. [...] (566 words)
Issue dated 10/11/2021 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
On our other sites

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1. Home
  2. international dealmaking
  3. Moscow deploys military exports supremo Shugaev to sell the S550 to New Delhi

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!