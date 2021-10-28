Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA UNITED STATES

A legal row has broken out between two Pentagon Soviet air industry specialists

After having worked together on contracts to maintain Russian aircraft used by the US's allies, Richard J. Douglas and Farhad Abid are now fighting each other before the courts. [...] (599 words)
Issue dated 28/10/2021 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1. Home
  2. international dealmaking
  3. A legal row has broken out between two Pentagon Soviet air industry specialists

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!