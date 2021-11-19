Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA

KGB-FSB veterans who attacked the Kremlin have since gone into business

An open letter which criticised the Kremlin over its handling of the parliamentary elections in September, the country's standard of living and the decline in patriotism was published by the Russian Communist Party in early November. It was written by former Russian intelligence officers who have now become private sector entrepreneurs and influential local figures. [...] (584 words)
Issue dated 19/11/2021 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  KGB-FSB veterans who attacked the Kremlin have since gone into business 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!