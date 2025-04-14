Your account has been succesfully created.
Algeria targets interior ministry and spares DGSE in expulsion of French agents

Moroccan Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit (L) greets his French counterpart Bruno Retailleau on his arrival for a meeting in Rabat, Morocco, 14 April 2025.
Moroccan Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit (L) greets his French counterpart Bruno Retailleau on his arrival for a meeting in Rabat, Morocco, 14 April 2025. © Jalal Morchidi/EPA/MaxPPP
Following the detention of one of its consular agents in France, Algeria has told twelve French embassy officials, mainly from the interior ministry, to leave the country within forty-eight hours. [...]
Reading time 2 minutes Antoine Izambard

