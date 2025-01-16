00 days
Your account has been succesfully created.
Revolution at France's DGSE continues with new security chief job

Nicolas Lerner, director general of the French foreign intelligence service, the DGSE.
Nicolas Lerner, director general of the French foreign intelligence service, the DGSE. © Jacques Witt/Pool/Abacapress.com/Reuters
The foreign intelligence service headed by Nicolas Lerner is to have a new overarching security boss, following the example of the DGSI domestic intelligence service. The DGSE's highly secretive DG/P unit, in charge of counter-penetration, was abolished in July. [...]
Government Intelligence

