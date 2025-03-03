Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight | Africa
French TV spy success The Bureau eyes Ivory Coast for African spin-off

Producer Alex Berger at an event focused on the French TV series, Le Bureau des Légendes, 7 April 2018.
Producer Alex Berger at an event focused on the French TV series, Le Bureau des Légendes, 7 April 2018. © Laurent Carre/MaxPPP
The Original Productions, which produced the hugely popular French TV thriller series The Bureau, is considering Ivory Coast, over Mali and Senegal, as the setting for its African spin-off. Filming is not expected to start until 2026. [...]
Antoine Izambard

