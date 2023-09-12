Read this article here:
Hugely concerned about the origin of the intelligence that allowed the MIT to attack the Sulaymanyah airport on 7 April, the PUK has called on Baghdad to lead the investigation. It is also hoping to calm down the increasingly tense relations between the Talabani clan and Ankara.
Hakan Fidan, the Turkish president's loyal spymaster, has been coordinating national and international rescue and relief operations in the wake of the 6 February earthquake, as well as spearheading efforts to camouflage the Turkish government's shortcomings.
The second edition of this regional conference organised by the Elysée is raising questions, not least because it will take place not in Iraq, but in Jordan. King of Jordan Abdullah II however is delighted to host the French president and his diplomatic iniative.