EN FR
Scroll through edition
Intelligence Online
France Turkey

Behind the scenes of Macron's unworkable visit to Ankara

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the NATO summit in Vilnius, July 2023.
French President Emmanuel Macron and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the NATO summit in Vilnius, July 2023. © Imago/Turkish presidency/Apaimages/Reuters
While the rising number of bilateral action between France and Turkey sparked the idea of the French president visiting Ankara, differences between the two leaders have begun to erode those plans. [...]
Published on 12/09/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Behind the scenes of Macron's unworkable visit to Ankara 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!