Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
RUSSIA VIETNAM UNITED KINGDOM

Russian-Vietnamese firm Sovico at centre of PCV anti-corruption storm

Businesswoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Sovico's CEO.
Businesswoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Sovico's CEO. © Luong Thai Linh/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao's much-awaited £155m gift to Oxford University is slow in coming due to the businesswoman's entanglement in the Vietnamese Communist Party's anti-corruption campaign and her company Sovico's supposed involvement in energy and weapons contracts with Russia. [...] (410 words)
Issue dated 03/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Russian-Vietnamese firm Sovico at centre of PCV anti-corruption storm 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!