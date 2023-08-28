Turkey's MIT seeks greater balance in relations with Erbil and Sulaymaniyah
Turkey's new spymaster Ibrahim Kalin is under orders to repair relations with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan in Sulaymaniyah.
Every morning at 04:00 GMT
For 30 years, Intelligence Online has been providing exclusive news on the intelligence community, on the men and women for whom information is a critical tool, and on the networks that bind them.
Peruse our daily story summaries and stay informed as our reporters decode the low-frequency signals on the horizon.
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Read this article here:
Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powerful spy chief is pushing ahead with his fast-paced overhaul of MIT, Turkey's sole intelligence body, which has been methodically encroaching on the country's military and diplomatic corps's turf. But the intelligence chief is also looking out for his own political aspirations, much to the distaste of the president and his closest allies.
Tension is rising between Egypt and Turkey's intelligence chiefs over Turkey's refusal to extradite suspected Muslim Brotherhood members and Erdogan's Libyan ambitions, differences that jeopardise an Egyptian-Turkish reconciliation.
Intelligence Online uses cookies to provide reliable and secure features, measure and analyse website traffic and provide support to the website users.
Apart from those essential for the proper operation of the website, you can choose which cookies you accept to have stored on your device.
Either “Accept and close” to agree to all cookies or go to “Manage cookies” to review your options. You can change these settings at any time by going to our Cookie management page.
A cookie is a text file placed on the hard drive of your terminal (computer, smart phone, tablet, etc.) by the website. It aims to make browsing more fluid and to offer you content and services tailored to your interests.
These cookies are required to ensure the reliability and security and our website. They are also used to create and log into your user account.
These cookies allow us to anonymously collect data about traffic on Intelligence Online.
These cookies allow us to assess the effectiveness of our social media campaigns to help us promote our publications and our services.
List of marketing cookies: Twitter pixel, Facebook pixel.
These cookies allow us to better cater to our clients and users’ needs.
List of user support cookies: LiveChat.
Three ways to create your email notifications:
Do not hesitate to create your own notifications according to your interests : better criteria narrows down the results.
You can modify or delete your notifications or summaries in your account.
Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!
Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!