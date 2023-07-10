Former BfV official Badenberg joins political asylum in Berlin
Former BfV vice-president Felor Badenberg's recent appointment as justice minister of the federal state of Berlin is a political coup that also rids the service of a divisive figure.
Kahl, who has directed the BND since 2016 but is no longer in tune with his masters, is due to stay in the job for another few months, depending on events in Ukraine. In view of the planned budgets and its internal developments, the BND could quickly establish itself as a European leader.