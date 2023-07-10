Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
GERMANY

German intelligence agencies feel political pressure during shake-up

Chancellor Olaf Scholz embarrassed Germany's foreign spy service by criticising it over operational failings in a television interview amid administrative chaos at the country's intelligence services. [...]
Published on 10/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  German intelligence agencies feel political pressure during shake-up 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!