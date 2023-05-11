Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
GERMANY

Former BfV official Badenberg joins political asylum in Berlin

Mayor-governor of Berlin, Kai Wegner (L), and new minister of justice of the city-state Felor Badenberg, 27 April 2023.
Mayor-governor of Berlin, Kai Wegner (L), and new minister of justice of the city-state Felor Badenberg, 27 April 2023. © Odd ANDERSEN / AFP
Former BfV vice-president Felor Badenberg's recent appointment as justice minister of the federal state of Berlin is a political coup that also rids the service of a divisive figure. [...] (281 words)
Published on 11/05/2023

Government Intelligence

