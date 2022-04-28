Taro Nordheider displays penchant for luxury and corporate intelligence
Hakluyt and Idesus, which is well-connected in Turkey, operate in the rarefied world of wealthy heirs and luxury goods between London and Vienna. [...]
Kahl, who has directed the BND since 2016 but is no longer in tune with his masters, is due to stay in the job for another few months, depending on events in Ukraine. In view of the planned budgets and its internal developments, the BND could quickly establish itself as a European leader. [...]