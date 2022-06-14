Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
FRANCE

Tracfin to speed up cryptocurrency investigations with private help

France's financial intelligence service Tracfin is looking to strengthen its capacities in response to the rising numbers of illegal transactions involving cryptocurrencies, at a time when ransomware attacks and sanctions evasion are increasingly rife. [...] (263 words)
Issue dated 14/06/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
FRANCE EUROPEAN UNION 18/01/2022

Crypto giant Binance weaves web of networks to bounce back in Paris and Europe 

Changpeng Zhao, the founder of one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges Binance, is preparing to launch in France, from where he hopes to make inroads into the rest of Europe. The Chinese entrepreneur was given a royal welcome by French junior minister Cédric O in Paris in November. [...]
Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, speaks at the Delta Summit, Malta's official Blockchain and Digital Innovation event promoting cryptocurrency, in St Julian's, Malta October 4, 2018.
Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, speaks at the Delta Summit, Malta's official Blockchain and Digital Innovation event promoting cryptocurrency, in St Julian's, Malta October 4, 2018. © Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Tracfin to speed up cryptocurrency investigations with private help 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!