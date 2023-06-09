Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spy Way Of Life
HUNGARY

Szentendre, a hub for Serbian and Russian handlers in Europe

The Serbian Orthodox Church in Szentendre.
The Serbian Orthodox Church in Szentendre. © Geza Kurka/Alamy banque d'images
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens where they meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online roams the streets of the small tourist town of Szentendre, seat of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Hungry and a handy spot for Russian spies in Europe to meet with their sources. [...] (780 words)
Published on 09/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 4 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 09/06/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 09/06/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Szentendre, a hub for Serbian and Russian handlers in Europe 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!