Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
CZECH REPUBLIC HUNGARY RUSSIA UKRAINE

Partners Aero Vodochody and Omnipol torn over Ukraine strategy

The Czech manufacturer of the L-39 fighter jet Aero Vodochody has kept a back seat on Ukraine, largely because of its majority shareholders' ties with Hungarian leader Viktor Orban. Its other shareholder however, the Czech group Omnipol, is actively providing its wares to Ukraine's armed forces. Intelligence Online investigates the firm's internal tug-of-war. [...] (447 words)
Issue dated 04/04/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
On our other sites

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Partners Aero Vodochody and Omnipol torn over Ukraine strategy 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!