UKRAINE UNITED STATES

US private security veteran Matthew Parker redeploys to Ukraine

After hunkering down in Maryland for months, the director of the private security outfit Independent Security Advisors has won new contracts with the Ukrainian armed forces and law enforcement. [...] (491 words)
Issue dated 17/03/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

