HUNGARY

Viktor Orban's close adviser Balazs Orban handed keys to Hungarian foreign policy

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (left) and his adviser Balazs Orban.
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (left) and his adviser Balazs Orban. © Vivien Cher Benko/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Handout/MaxPPP
IFAT, a think-tank under the authority of the foreign ministry with access to intelligence analyses, is to be attached to the office of the prime minister's influential political adviser, Balazs Orban. The switch reflects the PM's wish to retake control of the flow of information within government and redefine the country's foreign policy priorities. [...] (567 words)
Issue dated 28/03/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

