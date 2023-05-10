Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
HUNGARY

Mate Kocsis soon to be Orban's homeland security tsar

Hungarian parliamentary and municipal representative Mate Kocsis.
Hungarian parliamentary and municipal representative Mate Kocsis. © Noemi Bruzak/EPA/MaxPPP
The MP and former mayor Mate Kocsis, a loyal stalwart of the Fidesz party, is tipped to replace Sandor Pinter as minister of the interior in an imminent cabinet reshuffle. [...] (321 words)
Published on 10/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Mate Kocsis soon to be Orban's homeland security tsar 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!