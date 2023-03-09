Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
CHINA

Western researchers, business leaders set for closed-door confabs with CCP at CASS and CDF

During two events scheduled for late March, European and American researchers and business leaders will meet in Beijing to discuss political and economic issues related to Xi Jinping's new term in office. [...] (417 words)
Issue dated 09/03/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
On our other sites

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Western researchers, business leaders set for closed-door confabs with CCP at CASS and CDF 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!