China Italy

Beijing plans influence campaign in Italy to stop it exiting New Silk Roads

Beijing does not intend to let Italy leave its giant New Silk Roads programme without hindrance. Its propaganda bodies are preparing to launch a major pro-Chinese influence campaign in Europe, starting in Rome. [...]
Published on 12/09/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Liu Jianchao, Director of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), was in Rome from 25 to 27 June 2023. © Eko Siswono Toyudho/Anadolu Agency via AFP
Spotlight
CHINA ITALY 11/07/2023

Beijing pulls out all the stops to keep Rome in the Silk Road 

Xi Jinping is adamant that Italy should attend the next Silk Road summit in October. Rome however, doesn't feel so inclined, and is discreetly trying to withdraw from this mega-infrastructure project.

