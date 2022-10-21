Your account has been succesfully created.
Spy Way Of Life
CHINA

Chinese Academy of Social Sciences' bar makes for Politburo observation box

Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, in Beijing.
Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, in Beijing. © Kyodo/MaxPPP
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens where they meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online visits a small bar on Beijing's Jianguomennei Street, just in front of the doors to the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a place where researchers mingle with those closest to the CCP's Politburo. [...] (409 words)
Issue dated 21/10/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

