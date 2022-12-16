Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Spy Way Of Life
NORWAY RUSSIA

The Thon Hotel in Kirkenes: where spies come in from the cold

Gatherings of Arctic experts at the Thon Hotel in Kirkenes are closely followed by the intelligence services. © Thon Hotel Kirkenes
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens where they meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online explores a small hotel close to the Norway-Russia border, where gatherings of Arctic experts are closely followed by the intelligence services. [...] (1030 words)
Issue dated 16/12/2022 Reading time 5 minutes

Government Intelligence

