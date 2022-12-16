Kremlin puts its think tank in media spotlight
The Russian Institute of Strategic Research, headed by former external intelligence chief Mikhail Fradkov, is under orders to raise its media profile. [...]
Russian Patriarch Kirill and his Hungary-based right-hand man Hilarion have taken stock of their faux pas at the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and are manoeuvring on various fronts to try to emerge from their religious and diplomatic isolation. [...]
In Greenland, a prime target for Russian and Chinese military and hybrid warfare operations, the Pentagon wants to restore full radar coverage - a market dominated by Raytheon - to monitor the region's waters. It has its first field studies ahead of a call for tenders planned for the coming months. [...]