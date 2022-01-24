Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight
CHINA

Xi neutralises powerful 'aerospace clique' one at a time

The Chinese leader continues to dismantle internal political opposition by offering top jobs to influential people once loyal to ex-president Jiang Zemin. [...] (527 words)
Issue dated 24/01/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
