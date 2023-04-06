Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
PAKISTAN UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Company of Pakistani finance minister's sons does business with security chiefs

From left: Ali Mustafa Dar, Ishaq Dar and Hasnain Dar.
From left: Ali Mustafa Dar, Ishaq Dar and Hasnain Dar. © @alimdar82/Twitter
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's sons run a business in Dubai that is said to provide discreet investment advice and other services to Pakistani intelligence and military officials. [...] (451 words)
Issue dated 06/04/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Company of Pakistani finance minister's sons does business with security chiefs 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!