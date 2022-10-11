Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
GERMANY

BND comes under parliamentary scrutiny once again over Afghanistan committee

BND director Bruno Kahl.
BND director Bruno Kahl.
The parliamentary investigation committee on the withdrawal from Afghanistan has been launched. The work of the external intelligence service will once again be under scrutiny. [...] (350 words)
Issue dated 11/10/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

Further reading
Seen on the screen from left to right are Olaf Scholz (SPD, left), Annalena Baerbock (Bündnis90/Die Grünen) and Armin Laschet (CDU). © Christophe Gateau/dpa/picture-alliance/Newscom/MaxPPP
Spotlight
GERMANY 20/09/2021

Shape of post-Merkel intelligence fuels debate in chancellor race 

With the issue of national security paramount in the build-up to the federal elections, how Germany's intelligence services will look and operate in the future is beginning to take centre stage. After being skimmed over for years in public debate, every party now has something to say on the matter. [...]

