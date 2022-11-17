Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
FRANCE

French intelligence increasingly mobilised against cults

Cult-like organisations have grown more and more active since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, French anti-cult agency MIVILUDES, now under the authority of the interior ministry, is increasingly collaborating with the intelligence community. [...] (435 words)
Issue dated 17/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/11/2022

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/11/2022

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  French intelligence increasingly mobilised against cults 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!