CHINA UNITED STATES TAIWAN

US national intelligence director prepares to step up effort to help Taiwan

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Avril Haines.
The Taiwan Policy Act of 2022, under discussion in the US Congress, will mobilise the data gathering and analysis capacities of the American intelligence services to identify the weaknesses of Taiwan's armed forces and help the country to better protect itself against a possible Chinese military attack. [...] (474 words)
Issue dated 26/09/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

