Intelligence Online
CHINA

Wang Yang, the official steering UN rights chief's decisive visit to Xinjiang

China's Vice Premier Wang Yang.
China's Vice Premier Wang Yang. © Wang Ye / Xinhua News Agency/Newscom/MaxPPP
The organisation of United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet's trip to Xinjiang was entrusted by Xi Jinping to Vice Premier Wang Yang, whose political destiny could hinge on the mission's success. [...] (349 words)
Issue dated 31/05/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Government Intelligence

