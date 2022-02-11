Your account has been succesfully created.
CHINA

Faithful right-hand man Zhao Leji to lead Xi Jinping's new anti-corruption drive

Zhao Leji, secretary of the Communist Party's central committee for discipline inspection.
Zhao Leji, secretary of the Communist Party's central committee for discipline inspection. © Jason Lee/Reuters
A former philosophy student from a family of journalists in Xi'an, Zhao Leji, now a senior civil servant and secretary of the Communist Party's central committee for discipline inspection, has been given the task of launching China's latest bureaucratic purge. [...] (887 words)
Issue dated 11/02/2022 Reading time 4 minutes
Further reading

