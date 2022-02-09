Your account has been succesfully created.
CHINA

Leo Group chief Wang Xiangrong, China's would-be Elon Musk, launches space activity

Wang Xiangrong, CEO of the Shanghai-based Leo Group, started out in water pumps but is now looking to make his mark in New Space, a sector dear to President Xi Jinping's heart. [...] (526 words)
Issue dated 09/02/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Leo Group chief Wang Xiangrong, China's would-be Elon Musk, launches space activity 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!