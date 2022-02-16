Your account has been succesfully created.
QATAR UNITED KINGDOM

Former Qatari prime minister HbJ loses London row with ex-SAS officer Tony Buckingham

Heritage Oil founder Tony Buckingham, has won a several million dollar lawsuit in the UK against his former business partner, the ex-PM of Qatar Hamad bin Jassem. [...] (336 words)
Issue dated 16/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
On our other sites
South African Brian Menell. © Facebook/africaminingforum
Africa Intelligence 14/02/2022

Serial entrepreneur Brian Menell bets double on rare earth mining sovereignty 

The mining and defence specialist and heir to the dynasty that co-founded AngloVaal has been investing heavily in "technology metals" with help from the US, worried about being left behind by China. As he had done in the 1990s with British and South African army veterans, who found the first private military companies to help his activities, Menell now has a retired US admiral and a former British army officer on board. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Former Qatari prime minister HbJ loses London row with ex-SAS officer Tony Buckingham 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!