Read this article here:
Read this article here:
Having evaded several summonses under a variety of excuses, retired Israeli general Zeev Zacharin has now been indicted in the proceedings initiated by former Sella Bank executive Yves Bayle. He is accused of having made fake board meeting minutes, which allegedly allowed Arcadi Gaydamak's asset managers to embezzle his money. [...]
After heated debate, Iran has decided not to oppose its Pashtun neighbours, acknowledging the Taliban's advance over large parts of Afghanistan. The move puts the Shi'ite Hazara, which have been at the front line of the fight against the Taliban, at the centre of the deal. [...]
From state-of-the-art sensors to ultra-accurate field modelling, Tel Aviv has made its latest intelligence-gathering technologies available to Baku, rapidly changing the trajectory of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh - and allowing Israel to advance its pawns against Tehran. [...]