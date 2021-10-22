Your account has been succesfully created.
AZERBAIJAN IRAN

Pasdaran seek to open new front against Azerbaijan

After military manoeuvres at its border, Iran fears it could be encircled by Azerbaijan and is concerned about Israel's increasingly stronger engagement with Baku. [...] (308 words)
Issue dated 22/10/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Further reading
LUXEMBOURG 01/11/2021

Accused of embezzling the fortune of former agent Gaydamak, Zeev Zacharin indicted in Luxembourg 

Having evaded several summonses under a variety of excuses, retired Israeli general Zeev Zacharin has now been indicted in the proceedings initiated by former Sella Bank executive Yves Bayle. He is accused of having made fake board meeting minutes, which allegedly allowed Arcadi Gaydamak's asset managers to embezzle his money. [...]
Businessman Arcadi Gaydamak in 2007.
Businessman Arcadi Gaydamak in 2007. © Rafael Ben-Ari/Photoshot/MaxPPP

