TURKEY IRAN

Turkish and Iranian spies take cloak and dagger warfare from Afghanistan to Lebanon

The Taliban takeover of Kabul has opened a new battle front between the intelligence and hybrid warfare services of Turkey and Iran, who are already at daggers drawn over all of the regional issues. [...] (434 words)
Issue dated 05/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence
