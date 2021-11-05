Read this article here:
Read this article here:
The British intelligence services were abandoned by their then boss, foreign secretary Dominic Raab, after their incorrect assessment of the Afghan situation, yet the defence secretary, Ben Wallace, continues to defend them. The latter regards that problem as being the result of the severe damage caused by the Chilcot Inquiry on the Iraqi intervention, which crippled London's spymasters. [...]
Five years in Syria have pushed Turkey's troops to the limit. Exhaustion and increasingly dangerous conditions in Idlib have gnawed away at their operational capacities to such an extent that five generals have resigned in what is a veiled sign to Erdogan to reconsider Turkey's Syrian policy. [...]
Turkey and Syria's spymasters are due to meet in Baghdad later this month to tackle bilateral sticking points such as the refugee crisis, the Kurds, and the situation in Idlib, under the watchful eye of the region's new mediator, Iraq's prime minister Mustafa Al Kadhemi. [...]
With the help of the US subsidiary of Australian firm CT Group, founded by Australian conservatives Mark Textor and Sir Lynton Crosby, Saad Hariri's older brother and political rival is trying to make an impression in Washingon as well as shine more brightly in Beirut. [...]
The US withdrawal from Afghanistan should have meant Turkey stepping in and taking control of Kabul airport but the Taliban's rapid advance changed all that. However Ankara is maintaining its objectives even if it means talking to Afghanistan's new authorities. [...]
After heated debate, Iran has decided not to oppose its Pashtun neighbours, acknowledging the Taliban's advance over large parts of Afghanistan. The move puts the Shi'ite Hazara, which have been at the front line of the fight against the Taliban, at the centre of the deal. [...]