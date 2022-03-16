DGSE secures its public-private partnerships
The French foreign intelligence service wants to better address the intellectual property issues of the technologies it creates internally, in particular in its secret incubator. [...]
Only buy articles you are interested in
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Read this article here:
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/03/2022
France was quick to set aside its reservations about the likelihood of an imminent Russian invasion and put its intelligence services and military units on standby a few hours before it started. The main focus was then to make up for its human resource gaps. [...]
France's internal and external intelligence agencies have begun drawing up plans for their future headquarters, to be located at either end of Paris. Both are now in the process of selecting constructors for these two major public contracts. [...]
The two Transall C160G Gabriel aircraft used for electronic intelligence will retire in 2022 and will not be replaced until their Archange successors are delivered in 2026 at the earliest. Intelligence agencies are now trying to fill in the gap. [...]
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/03/2022