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The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Ex-gendarme at Saint-Gobin, K2, Verbatim Investigations

Reading time 2 min

Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.

ParisNew security director at Saint-Gobain

New YorkK2 Integrity loses COO as company revamp continues

LondonInvestigative journalist launches investigative firm

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European Union EU's satellite centre goes from strength to strength
SatCen director Louis Tillier, at a European Space Agency ministerial meeting in Bremen, Germany, on 26 November 2025.
France, Syria French corporate intelligence seeks Damascus foothold

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Headlines

Black Cube's work in politics (1/3).
Deep Dive | Paraguay, Uruguay Black Cube, business and politics in Latin America Australia, China AUKUS proves magnet for spies and saboteurs
HMAS Farncomb, a Royal Australian Navy Collins-class submarine, in Melbourne.
European Union EU's satellite centre goes from strength to strength
SatCen director Louis Tillier, at a European Space Agency ministerial meeting in Bremen, Germany, on 26 November 2025.
France, Syria French corporate intelligence seeks Damascus foothold

Related topics to this article

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