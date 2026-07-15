Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
ParisNew security director at Saint-Gobain
New YorkK2 Integrity loses COO as company revamp continues
LondonInvestigative journalist launches investigative firm
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France, Syria
Several CAC 40 leaders set to join Macron in Damascus
The French president is due to visit Syria early this week, days after a deadly bombing in Damascus on 2 July. As well as business leaders keen to tap into the local market, the economic delegation should include several top executives from state-owned companies, covering sectors ranging from energy to defence.
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Ex-ADIT employee teams with Surcouf, CIA Asia veteran, International SOS
Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
ParisFormer ADIT member joins forces with French intel experts on Africa
WashingtonVeteran CIA Asia expert launches own firm
ParisCSO of International SOS to step down
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
CMA CGM security chief stays put, FRS to study US-China risks, G3 showcases spy credentials
Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
MarseilleClose call for CMA CGM's security director
ParisFRS foundation to predict US-China risks
LondonEx-spy chiefs swell G3's ranks amid focus on intel networks
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
UN security contract in Afghanistan, More turmoil at K2, Vantage Intel gets a new neighbour
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.