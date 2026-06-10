Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
MarseilleClose call for CMA CGM's security director
ParisFRS foundation to predict US-China risks
LondonEx-spy chiefs swell G3's ranks amid focus on intel networks
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The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
CMA CGM poaches from DGSE, Panterra, Kikutora Special Risks
Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
MarseilleCMA CGM recruits DGSE veteran
Abu DhabiPanterra engaged at Abu Dhabi Sustainability week
TokyoCyber investigator David Suzuki sets his sights on Asia
France
LVMH: intelligence-gathering on French investigative news outlet revealed
A covert request to dig into La Lettre and its luxury sector correspondent has circulated among Paris private eyes, reviving memories of a past LVMH intelligence scandal and exposing bitter infighting at the heart of the world's biggest luxury group.
France
CMA CGM's security department takes over key maritime safety role
The key division responsible for maritime safety within the French shipping firm CMA CGM has been reporting directly to the security department, and no longer to the assets department, since June.
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Alp Services, G3, Audax
Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
GenevaAlp Services SA loses final investigators
LondonG3 recruits after new investor joins the firm
LondonThree financial investigation experts set up Audax
France
TotalEnergies' security and public affairs divisions in flux
The French energy major is still without a public affairs chief, while in the security department, its head, Denis Favier, has turned down an offer to be a government minister. His division has also recently welcomed the DGSE intelligence liaison officer who was moved from public affairs.
France
Transparency over think-tank funding debated as part of foreign interference bill
French think-tanks may soon have to disclose the names of their foreign donors as part of an amendment to the foreign interference bill currently being debated in parliament.
China, France
The Chinese state-backed magazine seeking to influence France's think tanks and political elite
Beijing's latest influence campaign in France comes in the form of Dialogue Chine-France, a glossy magazine that is edited by Chinese state-backed media and a small Paris publisher and has ties to China's leading intelligence agency.