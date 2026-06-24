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The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Ex-ADIT employee teams with Surcouf, CIA Asia veteran, International SOS

Reading time 2 min

Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.

ParisFormer ADIT member joins forces with French intel experts on Africa

WashingtonVeteran CIA Asia expert launches own firm

ParisCSO of International SOS to step down

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Headlines

A soldier from the French Cyber Defence Regiment, in Paris, on 6 January 2026.
France, Ukraine French cyber defence regiment sending specialists to learn in Ukraine Haiti, United States Haitian think-tank hires Mercury to lobby Washington
The United States Capitol in Washington, DC.
Jordan, United States Amman speeds up plans to upgrade F-16 fleet amid regional tensions
Royal Jordanian Air Force F-16 fighter jets at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan.
France Race is on to find new DRM military intelligence chief
The DRM military intelligence directorate stand at the International Cybersecurity Forum, in Lille, on 8 September 2021.
Vietnam Hanoi looks to Canada's Open Text to bolster cyber security

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Headlines

A soldier from the French Cyber Defence Regiment, in Paris, on 6 January 2026.
France, Ukraine French cyber defence regiment sending specialists to learn in Ukraine Haiti, United States Haitian think-tank hires Mercury to lobby Washington
The United States Capitol in Washington, DC.
Jordan, United States Amman speeds up plans to upgrade F-16 fleet amid regional tensions
Royal Jordanian Air Force F-16 fighter jets at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan.
France Race is on to find new DRM military intelligence chief
The DRM military intelligence directorate stand at the International Cybersecurity Forum, in Lille, on 8 September 2021.
Vietnam Hanoi looks to Canada's Open Text to bolster cyber security

Related topics to this article

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