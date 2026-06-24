Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
ParisFormer ADIT member joins forces with French intel experts on Africa
WashingtonVeteran CIA Asia expert launches own firm
ParisCSO of International SOS to step down
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France
Leading French private intel firm offered to 'bring DGSE spymaster' to one of its clients
A French court ruling has shed light on the services promised by strategy and influence consultancy ESL & Network – part of ADIT Group. It offered to organise a conference attended by the boss of France's DGSE foreign intelligence service as well as two ministers.
France
French leader in private intelligence ADIT looks to foreign acquisitions
A year after restructuring its shareholder base and promising strong growth, ADIT is looking to acquire companies in France and abroad. Government agency Business France could even be among its targets.
The Agencies' Gazette
Ex-DGSI exec to publish book, French court warning for DGSE, Chinese reinforcements in Pakistan
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
FranceDisgraced former DGSI executive to publish book on wiretapping
FranceFrench courts rap DGSE's knuckles
China/PakistanThousands of PLA reinforcements reportedly deployed to Gilgit-Baltistan
France
Suptil to pamper International SOS's French clients
General Christophe Suptil, a heavyweight of France's external intelligence service, the DGSE, has taken up a new role as security [...]
United Kingdom
BlueVoyant, Hannigan adapt to market
BlueVoyant, the former BlueTeamGlobal, which hired Robert Hannigan, the former [...]
France, Iran
Control Risks
Control Risks, the British private security and investigation firm, is [...]