Among the 619 civilian names in France's 14 July Legion of Honour list, Intelligence Online identified two diplomats who have been working tirelessly on the Iran issue for some months, as well as a specialist in weapons technology, herself also an Iran expert.
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Spotlight | Azerbaijan, France, Iran
Behind the scenes of exfiltration to Azerbaijan of French nationals charged with espionage in Iran
French President Emmanuel Macron announced late Tuesday afternoon the release of French nationals Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris, teachers in France who were convicted of espionage while visiting Iran. Their evacuation follows intense diplomatic negotiations and a painstakingly planned operation.
France
DGSE gets its marching orders on gender equality
A decree published on 15 November makes changes in civil service legislation applicable to the French external intelligence service, the DGSE. The service now needs to draw up a plan to ensure that the men and women it employs get equal professional treatment.