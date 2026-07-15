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France
Diplomats and DGSE Iran expert awarded Legion of Honour

Among the 619 civilian names in France's 14 July Legion of Honour list, Intelligence Online identified two diplomats who have been working tirelessly on the Iran issue for some months, as well as a specialist in weapons technology, herself also an Iran expert.

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Headlines

Black Cube's work in politics (1/3).
Deep Dive | Paraguay, Uruguay Black Cube, business and politics in Latin America Australia, China AUKUS proves magnet for spies and saboteurs
HMAS Farncomb, a Royal Australian Navy Collins-class submarine, in Melbourne.
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette | France, United Kingdom, United States Ex-gendarme at Saint-Gobin, K2, Verbatim Investigations European Union EU's satellite centre goes from strength to strength
SatCen director Louis Tillier, at a European Space Agency ministerial meeting in Bremen, Germany, on 26 November 2025.
France, Syria French corporate intelligence seeks Damascus foothold

Related topics to this article

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