Your account has been succesfully created.
EN FR
Scroll through edition

France, Syria
French corporate intelligence seeks Damascus foothold

Reading time 2 min

French President Emmanuel Macron's delegation to Damascus also included representatives from the corporate intelligence sector seeking to establish themselves in the promising Syrian market.

Read also

Headlines

Black Cube's work in politics (1/3).
Deep Dive | Paraguay, Uruguay Black Cube, business and politics in Latin America Australia, China AUKUS proves magnet for spies and saboteurs
HMAS Farncomb, a Royal Australian Navy Collins-class submarine, in Melbourne.
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette | France, United Kingdom, United States Ex-gendarme at Saint-Gobin, K2, Verbatim Investigations European Union EU's satellite centre goes from strength to strength
SatCen director Louis Tillier, at a European Space Agency ministerial meeting in Bremen, Germany, on 26 November 2025.
France Diplomats and DGSE Iran expert awarded Legion of Honour

Related topics to this article

Headlines

Black Cube's work in politics (1/3).
Deep Dive | Paraguay, Uruguay Black Cube, business and politics in Latin America Australia, China AUKUS proves magnet for spies and saboteurs
HMAS Farncomb, a Royal Australian Navy Collins-class submarine, in Melbourne.
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette | France, United Kingdom, United States Ex-gendarme at Saint-Gobin, K2, Verbatim Investigations European Union EU's satellite centre goes from strength to strength
SatCen director Louis Tillier, at a European Space Agency ministerial meeting in Bremen, Germany, on 26 November 2025.
France Diplomats and DGSE Iran expert awarded Legion of Honour

Related topics to this article

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!