French President Emmanuel Macron's delegation to Damascus also included representatives from the corporate intelligence sector seeking to establish themselves in the promising Syrian market.
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France
Leading French private intel firm offered to 'bring DGSE spymaster' to one of its clients
A French court ruling has shed light on the services promised by strategy and influence consultancy ESL & Network – part of ADIT Group. It offered to organise a conference attended by the boss of France's DGSE foreign intelligence service as well as two ministers.
France, Syria
Kassimy brothers emerge as key to Paris-Damascus business axis
With their extensive Parisian connections, consultant Jamal Kassimy and his brother Saladin are opening doors for French companies keen to secure reconstruction contracts in Syria, their country of origin.
Syria
Corporate intelligence specialists rush to Damascus
Although still precarious, the improving security situation is allowing geopolitical risk and investigation consultants to regain a foothold in Syria. Their return follows in the wake of international donors and groups interested in Syrian reconstruction, keen to monitor the situation and understand what is going on behind the scenes of the new regime in Damascus.
France, Middle East
French corporate intel firm ADIT sets up in Dubai to get closer to current and future clients
The corporate intelligence giant is already present in the UAE through its ESL & Network and Salveo subsidiaries and its latest acquisitions, such as DCI, but is now to set up its own operations there to be closer to its clients, and to tap into growing demand from Asia and Africa.