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The Agencies' Gazette
France's DGSE and the Americas, Pentagon, Xavier Moreau, Paris-Africa, Beijing nixes ‘G2'

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3 min read Lire en français

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

FranceDGSE pipe dream of Americas mission centre

USPentagon seeks candidate to lead drug trafficking fight

France/RussiaFamily fund to counter EU sanctions

France/AfricaFrench spies back to Africa in 2026?

China/USBeijing seeks to veto ‘G2' label

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The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Vantive, HATVP's empty 'foreign influence' register, Cassini Conseil, K2's new man in Riyadh

Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.

WashingtonFormer CIA and Pentagon officials join new supply chain intel firm

ParisOnly one firm listed in ‘foreign influences register'

ParisCassini Conseil and cyber security in the Indo-Pacific

LondonK2 fills senior Middle East disputes position
LogoSubscribers only 28.01.2026

The Agencies' Gazette
DIA and narcotrafficking, French prison intel, Beijing frets about VPN use, French intel academy prize

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

United StatesDIA loses drug trafficking expert

FranceInsufficient resources for prison intelligence

ChinaStricter checks for foreign websites and rumours about Russia, Taiwan and Trump

FranceFour theses in the running for French Intelligence Academy Grand Prize
LogoSubscribers only 01.12.2025

Headlines

Protesters take cover behind a plywood board as they clash with French gendarmes during demonstrations in Paris, France, October 2026.
Spotlight | France, Italy, Spain European police use AI video-tracking tools to tackle rioters Saudi Arabia Military command points finger at intel failures after Houthi attacks
Smoke rises from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Spy Way of Life | Ukraine KLAN FC, the fight club of the Ukrainian special forces
A fighter from the GUR faces a foreign opponent in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 2026.
France Paris transit officials ramp up security ahead of protests
Paris police plan to close several metro and suburban rail stations as a precautionary measure during protests planned for 31 October 2026.
United States AI firm Tesari brings in former CIA officials
US intelligence and foreign affairs veteran Glenn Corn.

Related topics to this article

Headlines

Protesters take cover behind a plywood board as they clash with French gendarmes during demonstrations in Paris, France, October 2026.
Spotlight | France, Italy, Spain European police use AI video-tracking tools to tackle rioters Saudi Arabia Military command points finger at intel failures after Houthi attacks
Smoke rises from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Spy Way of Life | Ukraine KLAN FC, the fight club of the Ukrainian special forces
A fighter from the GUR faces a foreign opponent in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 2026.
France Paris transit officials ramp up security ahead of protests
Paris police plan to close several metro and suburban rail stations as a precautionary measure during protests planned for 31 October 2026.
United States AI firm Tesari brings in former CIA officials
US intelligence and foreign affairs veteran Glenn Corn.

Related topics to this article

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