Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
FranceDGSE pipe dream of Americas mission centre
USPentagon seeks candidate to lead drug trafficking fight
France/RussiaFamily fund to counter EU sanctions
France/AfricaFrench spies back to Africa in 2026?
China/USBeijing seeks to veto ‘G2' label
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Spotlight | China, United States
Xi Jinping relying on Guoanbu to juggle Trump's tactics during Washington trip
The Chinese president will this month make his first state visit to Washington since 2015. With the White House blowing hot and cold by keeping Beijing in the dark regarding the trip's planning, the Chinese intelligence services have been called upon to assist.
The Agencies' Gazette
DIA's ongoing vacancy, re-election at French intel vets body, PLA's anti-corruption meetings
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
United StatesDIA struggles to find new head of counter-narcotics
FranceAlain Juillet re-elected head of intelligence veterans association
ChinaCentral Military Commission applies Xi Jinping's directives
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Changes at Orange Marine, Soitec, US spies' HR goes private
Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
ParisFormer Comcyber boss joins Orange Marine
WashingtonHR director for spies moves into private sector
GrenobleSemiconductor specialist Soitec seeks new security director
The Agencies' Gazette
US Treasury intel and AI, US Air Force in Paris, CCP pragmatic, DGSE jury's AI critiques
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
USTreasury intelligence seeks to expand AI use
FranceUS Air Force steps up Paris presence
ChinaBeijing remains pragmatic despite postponed Trump trip
FranceAI scores poorly with DGSE recruiters
France, United States
Trump return tests DGSE-CIA relations
French services and Trump's return (1/3): Faced with White House unpredictability, the French intelligence community is trying to adapt, torn between mistrust and continuing partnerships. This first episode looks back at the historic ties between the CIA and the DGSE, as well as current upheavals.
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Vantive, HATVP's empty 'foreign influence' register, Cassini Conseil, K2's new man in Riyadh
Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
WashingtonFormer CIA and Pentagon officials join new supply chain intel firm
ParisOnly one firm listed in ‘foreign influences register'
ParisCassini Conseil and cyber security in the Indo-Pacific
LondonK2 fills senior Middle East disputes position
Spotlight | United States, Venezuela
CIA returns to Trump's good books after Venezuela operation
The intelligence agency's contribution to the success of the US operation in Caracas marks a return to favour of the CIA with Donald Trump, who had been dismissive of the intelligence world during his first term.
Europe, Russia
EU Council adopts sanctions against International Russophile Movement
The European Council has adopted new sanctions against entities and individuals accused of taking part in Russia's hybrid activities. The International Russophile Movement, whose French branch is fronted by General De Gaulle's grandson, is among those targeted.
Spotlight | Turkey, United States
CIA and Turkey's MIT planning secret air base to monitor the Middle East
To keep a closer eye on the Middle East, the US and Turkey's foreign intelligence services are planning to collaborate more closely from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. The CIA is on a mission to acquire, through brokers, unmarked C-130 transport aircraft to carry out covert operations.
The Agencies' Gazette
DIA and narcotrafficking, French prison intel, Beijing frets about VPN use, French intel academy prize
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
United StatesDIA loses drug trafficking expert
FranceInsufficient resources for prison intelligence
ChinaStricter checks for foreign websites and rumours about Russia, Taiwan and Trump
FranceFour theses in the running for French Intelligence Academy Grand Prize
Spotlight | United States, Venezuela
Venezuela crisis deepens rift between US spy chief Gabbard and CIA head Ratcliffe
Behind the two leaders' personal quarrels and individual ambitions, two contrasting visions of US foreign policy exist within the intelligence community and the Trump administration.
China, United States
Chinese investor in Trump family's World Liberty Financial crypto group suspected of market manipulation
Crypto networks (1/3): A little-known UAE-based investment fund, Aqua1 Foundation, recently acquired $100m worth of tokens from World Liberty Financial. But industry insiders say that, under its previous name, the group has repeatedly come under suspicion at crypto exchanges.
China, United States
Beijing's spies and diplomats split on how to handle Trump
Ahead of the APEC summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, where Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are set to shake hands, China's foreign ministry is calling for compromise, contrasting with the Ministry of State Security's hard line approach.